Robert Allen Ryan, 74, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
He was born Nov. 5, 1946 in Elgin, Illinois, the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Swenson) Ryan. Raised in the Elgin area, he attended Grant, Sweitzer, Huff and Beaupre elementary schools. He also attended K.D. Waldo Junior High and graduated from East Aurora High School. Bob later studied drafting at Sauk Valley Community College. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps overseas in Vietnam. Bob helped his family at their drive-in restaurant, “Dog N’ Suds.” He worked for several years at Litton’s in Arizona. Bob also worked as a carpenter in several areas until his health issues from his service in Vietnam became too big of an obstacle. He also enjoyed model kits and his work with the VFW and Disabled American Veterans.
He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Gladys Ryan of Hayward; his siblings, Keith R. Ryan of Eau Claire, Patricia A. Warren of Hudson and Charline G. (Fred) Huwe of Hayward; his nephew, Tony Warren; his nieces, Anna Raths and Christy Taylor; and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Charles Robert Ryan.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Hayward Funeral Home, 15571 W. County Highway B in Hayward, where visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.