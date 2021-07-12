July 5, 1991 — June 23, 2021
Robert Allen “Bobby" or "Bob” Tart, 29, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his residence in Hayward.
He was born on July 5, 1991, in Ashland, the son of Kevin John and Dawn Teresa (Seffinga) Tart. Bob was a genuinely kind and gentle person who always made those around him smile. He had many friends. He was an exceptionally passionate baker who favored breads, especially ancient artisan sourdoughs. He continuously researched how to improve his bread making skills. He was wonderful with customers and loved serving the Hayward community at Firehouse Bakery. He also loved animals was a great “dad’ to his two cats and his dog. Bobby played soccer and track in high school and club league soccer in college. He enjoyed the game of golf and played most every day when the weather permitted. He also played in area dart and volleyball leagues.
He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Dawn Tart of Hayward; his siblings, Justin (Madi Johnson) Tart and Tasha (Shane Yoder) Tart, both of Hayward; his grandparents, Ruth Poppe of Hayward and Robert “Skip” (Darlene) Seffinga of Hayward; his aunts and uncles, Scott (Jackie Dickinson) Seffinga of Hayward, Debra (Donald) Meyer of Las Vegas, Nevada, Charles (Lisa) Tart of Hayward and Spencer (Nancy) Seffinga of Washburn, North Dakota; his nephew, August Tart-Yoder; his niece, Finley Tart-Yoder; his beloved cats, Bohannon and Loki; his loyal dog, Simon; and many cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles “Skip” Tart.
A memorial service was held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the Spider Lake Church-Main Street Campus. A time of gathering with family and friends was held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the church before the service.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
