December 10, 1948 — December 19, 2021
Robert A. Long, 73, of Syracuse, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Dec. 19, 2021.
He was born to Leo and Frances (Ormrod) Long on Dec. 10, 1948, in Elmhurst, Illinois. He served honorably in the Marine Corps in avionics from 1969 until his retirement in 1989 from MCAS in Yuma, Arizona. He owned DandL Electronics TV and VCR repair. In 2003, Bob and Janet moved to Nebraska. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and was always very successful.
He is survived by his wife, Janet, of 38 years; mother, Frances Long; sisters, Judy (Ed) Gregory of Stone Lake and Sue (Gary) Bartz of Hayward; brother, Steve (Lisa) Long of Rice Lake; children, Kim Stone (Jesse), Stacey Wayne (Sabrina) Miles and Scott (Tonya) Miles; grandchildren, Abbie, Tanner, Lindsey, Alex, Quentin, Savannah and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Hailey, Bryanna, Noah, Riley, Makinleigh, Wyatt, Ali, Gracelyn, Axel and Luke; sisters-in-law, Marilyn, Phyllis, Dianne and Bea (Terry); and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents and parents-in-law, Alvin and Viola Hillman.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Otoe, Nebraska, and in Stone Lake in the summer of 2022.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Syracuse Rescue Squad.
Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, Nebraska, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.