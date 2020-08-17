Washburn County is undertaking road work on CTH M from USH 63 to CTH A in Springbrook and Crystal Townships.
The project consists of pulverizing existing pavement, adding gravel, widening and ditching localized areas, paving new HMA, shouldering, signing, and pavement marking. The Bass Lake Road intersection will also be reconstructed as part of this project.
Motorists should expect intermittent flagging operations as well as full closures from August – November. Expect closures from 6:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. daily. Motorists are asked to plan alternate routes for ease in travel.
Brian Danielsen, Washburn County Highway Commissioner
