Richard B. Morgan, 86, of Lac Courte Oreilles died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his home.
Richard Bernard Morgan was born Aug. 8, 1934, in Park Falls, the son of Bernard and Marie (Isham) Morgan. He attended grade school at St. Francis and graduated from Hayward High School. Dick was united in marriage to Jeanette LaRonge on May 31, 1954 at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; sons, Richard Morgan and Blaine Morgan; daughters, Cathleen Wlezyk and Lisa Doctor; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Cyrus Morgan and Robert Morgan; sister, Virginia Moreno; and many nephews and nieces.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Marie; sister, Constance Stroll; and brothers, Alan Morgan and Len Morgan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11a.m. Thursday, July 1, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Father Gregory Hopeful will officiate with music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, prior to Mass at the church.
