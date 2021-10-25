March 18, 1938 — October 14, 2021
Richard Kraft Jr., 83, of Reserve died Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Richard “Dick” Kraft Jr. was born March 18, 1938, in Hayward, the son of Richard and Ann (Guibord) Kraft. He attended grade school in Couderay, and he graduated from Hayward High School in 1956. Dick worked in Chicago for several years before enlisting in the Air Force. Upon discharge he moved to Minneapolis, where his mother lived. Dick worked at various jobs in Minneapolis, and last worked at Doody Mechanical in St. Paul. When he retired, Dick moved to Reserve, where he had a two-bedroom apartment in tribal housing. He liked to fish and visit with his many friends at Lac Courte Oreilles. Dick held a special place in the hearts of his many friends. He was famous for his smile and dimples. His friend Rick St. Germaine wrote: “Your brother had a big heart. He joked with everyone. He spent time with people. He fished with people. He was loved by everyone.”
He is survived by his brother, Edward Kraft; his aunt, Gladys Beers; brother-in-law, Franklin (Brenda) Zimbrick; nieces, Joni (Todd) Nelson, Randa (John) Prior, Molly (Dave) Redick, Teresa (Willy) Cubas, Cari-Ann Hayer and Crissi-Lyn Hayer; nephew, David Kraft; great-nieces and great-nephews, Ryan, Greta, Amanda, Brad, Nick, Matt, Caleb, Annabelle, Brycen, Jace, Sage, Eleanor, Jeremiah and Stanley; his special friend, Mary Jack; and his many LCO friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Richard Kraft; his sisters, Beverly Zimbrick and Betty Lou Hayer; his niece, Anne Elizabeth Kraft; his nephew, Alan Zimbrick; his uncle Ed Kraft, and aunts Edna Halverson and Rose Ann Buck.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve. Father Gregory Hopeful will officiate with music provided by Sister Felissa Zander. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward and again from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to Mass at the church.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.