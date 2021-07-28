Richard J. Rutter, 67, of Radisson passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Rick was born in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 30, 1954, to Howard and Florence Rutter. He married his wife Pam on July 8, 1989, in Downers Grove, Illinois. He was a loving husband who cared for his family deeply. Rick enjoyed the little things in life like hunting, fishing and camping. One of his favorite things was to sit around a campfire with family and friends roasting hotdogs.
He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
Rick is survived by his wife, Pam, of Radisson; son, Donshae Geist of Naperville, Illinois; daughters, Autumn Lombardo of Lisle, Illinois, and Serina (Dan) Brueggerman of St. Paul; grandchildren, Chelsea, Aidan, Keely, CJ, Ellie, Lillian and Laurel; brother, Ken (Nancy) of Ladysmith; nephew, Cody Rutter of Rice Lake; best friend Kevin (Marion) Taylor of Exeland; and his two best four-legged girls, Wookie and Halo.
Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother, Howard Jr.
At the family’s request, cremation has taken place and no immediate services will be held.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin-Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
