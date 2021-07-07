May 3, 1954 — July 4, 2021
Richard (Dick) Hemsey of Cable died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the age of 67, doing what he loved: spending a sunny day boating on Lake Namakagon.
Dick was born May 3, 1954, in Brooklyn, New York, and grew up on Long Island and in New Jersey. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in history and economics. On July 5, 1980, he married Marilyn Kimmett, a librarian and the love of his life. Dick was a consummate family man, father to Scott and Rachel. They lived in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, for 20 years. He spent his career working in marketing and sales and was fortunate to retire to Cable, his “slice of heaven,” at the age of 52.
Dick was an avid outdoorsman who cherished time on the lake with his family and spent his free time fishing, hunting, boating, biking and cross-country skiing, enjoying all that the Northwoods had to offer. He was a proud participant in the American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race and loved offering his time volunteering at the church and at the local boat launch. He was a natural problem-solver who successfully took on any and all projects around the house. Dick is fondly remembered for the thoughtful advice he offered friends and family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Dick is survived by his 93-year-old mother, June Hemsey; his wife, Marilyn Hemsey (née Kimmett); his children, Scott Hemsey (Leah Woldman) and Rachel Nelson (Kyle); and his two sisters, Linda Polizzi and Sue Caputo.
He was predeceased by his father, Clayton Hemsey, and his sister, Cheryl Jennings.
A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the United Church of Christ in Cable, 13445 County Hwy. M.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Forest Lodge Library, 13450 County Hwy. M, Cable, WI 54821, or the Namakagon Lake Association, P.O. Box 536, Cable, WI 54821.
