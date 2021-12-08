Richard Bergum

Richard W. Bergum, 76, of Hayward passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Richard Wendel Bergum was born July 18, 1945, in Superior, the son of Clifford and Ruby (Patterson) Bergum. He was raised in Hayward and worked during his high school years for the Telemark Ski Patrol in Cable. He graduated from Hayward High School in 1963 and then joined the National Guard and did his basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. He returned to Wisconsin and attended Wausau Technical School and received a certificate in welding. Richard started his working career for Caterpillar Inc. in Milwaukee as a welder. Richard then decided to return to Hayward, where he began work for Lake Superior District Power Company in 1967. On Nov. 4, 1967, Richard was joined in marriage to Kathy Somerville at First Lutheran Church in Hayward. Richard volunteered as a Little League and Babe Ruth baseball coach for several years. He was active with the construction of the baseball fields connected with the Hayward Sports Center. He continued work with Northern States Power and retired in 1997. After his retirement he worked for Sawyer County mowing roadsides. Richard enjoyed golfing, ice fishing, deer and bird hunting and going ricing. He loved following his children and grandchildren in their sporting events.
Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathy; son, Jon (Lora) Bergum of Hayward; daughter, Amy (Pete) Dieckman of Hayward; five grandchildren, Joe (Jenna), Emma, Nathan, Jack and Sam, all of Hayward; sister’s in law, Shirley (Harold) Tiffany, Janis Bergum and Chris Somerville; brother-in-law, Larry (Gerry) Somerville; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert “Bob” Bergum.
A memorial service will be held for Richard at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hayward. A time of gathering with family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at a later time in the Seeley Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hayward Sports Center or Grace Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be shared with Richard’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.