Richard Amundson

January 12, 1947 — December 7, 2020
Richard “Scissorbill” Dean Amundson, 73, Drummond, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, at Essentia Health in Duluth. He was born Jan. 12, 1947, in Ashland, the son of Elmer and Lois (Melland) Amundson. He was united in marriage to Scheela Ann (Skifstrom) in 1988.
What Richard loved most in life was to be outdoors. He was an avid sportsman and loved to hunt all the Northwoods’ seasons, especially deer and duck. Richard loved to fish year round and always made ice fishing and running for tip-ups a family event. He was dedicated in making and decorating his own jigs and was an excellent cook who enjoyed making his own venison jerky.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Hahn of Hayward; three stepchildren, Katie Lundquist of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Britta Lundquist of Anchorage, Alaska and Andrew Lundquist of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; his grandchildren, Darrin Krajenka Jr. and Kaylee Amundson; his siblings, Duane (Jackie) Amundson of Cable, Cheryl Amundson of Cable, and Linda (Bruce) Emery of Roberts, Wisconsin; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Scheela Ann Amundson.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Hayward Funeral Home, 15571 W County Highway B in Hayward, where a memorial service with military honors will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bratley-
