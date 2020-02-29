The Rice Lake Warriors skated past the Hayward Hurricanes 7-2 in the WIAA Division 2, Section 1 championship game Saturday afternoon, Feb. 29, at Wessman Arena in Superior

The Warriors (9-13-1 on the season) advance to the state semifinals at Alliant Energy Center in Madison Thursday, March 5. The Hurricanes finish their season with a 19-6-1 record.

