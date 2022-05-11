Rev. Bisonette

A memorial service for Rev. Lawrence Bisonette will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, in Hillsdale, Wisconsin, the rural Dallas area.

For close to 40 years Rev. Bisonette was the pastor of Northwoods Church of God, located primarily on the LCO reservation. He passed away on Jan. 2, 2022.

