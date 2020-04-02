President Donald Trump’s administration and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers administration might soon come to loggerheads on how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sawyer County might be right in the middle of the disagreement.
Last week during a national briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump said, he would like the country to begin opening up for business, relaxing social distancing orders, around Easter, April 12. Over the weekend extended federal guidelines for social distancing until the end of April.
Trump also said there would a county-by-county review as part of the administration’s “next phase” approach to the pandemic.
Under Trump’s plan, counties would divided into three risk categories: low, medium and high.
These new federal categories of counties would also be accompanied by guidelines to help state and local officials in decision-making.
It is uncertain whether Trump would have any authority over relaxing a “Safer at Home “ order issued by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers effective from March 25 to April 24.
Evers and officials at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) have been pessimistic about relaxing any orders until there has been a noticeable drop in the spread of COVID-19 in the state. At this writing, Wisconsin has surpassed 1,000 positive cases over the weekend and there have been 12 deaths.
Sawyer County, which hadn’t recorded any positive test as of Tuesday, March 31, would more than likely be considered a low-risk county and likely one where the Trump administration would like to see restrictions eased.
Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons is not in favor of evaluating or responding to the pandemic at the county level.
“It think it would cause a huge amount of problems,” she said.
She said the most obvious problem with a county-by-county approach is that many people work in one county and live in another. People could work in one county with a low risk and live in another county with a high risk and by moving between the two counties spread the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“If you are going to do social isolation, you can’t do it county by county,” she said. “I don’t agree with going county by county because it is too confusing for people. I want people to get back to work, but we have to do it safely.”
And like Evers and DHS, Lyons said, the decision to relax restrictions should not be made on a deadline but on data.
“We can’t make the decision just on a timeline,” she said. “We have to watch what is happening. We are watching how many cases are positive each day, and if that keeps jumping we have to wait longer. As those keep increasing and as more and more counties have positives, that is not the time to stop social isolation. The time to stop it is when you see that level off, and you are not spreading it as much.”
However, Lyons is concerned the longer social distancing orders are in place people are going to become less and less agreeable to stay home.
“It is in our tendency to connect with people,” she said. “We are asking people to isolate and be by themselves, and there are a lot of bad things that can happen in social isolation.”
