MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican legislative leaders accused Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of spreading confusion, anxiety and uncertainty with plans to issue an order closing all nonessential businesses and urging people to stay at home.
Evers had said Friday he didn't envision needing to issue such an order but now does at the advice of public health officials, businesses and local leaders as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
But Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald faulted Evers for changing course. The Republicans said there "needs to be a better understanding as to why the decisions are being made, because of the impact on the economy, businesses and residents of the state."
Evers said details about what businesses would be considered essential and how long the order will be in place would be coming on Tuesday. He said in general health care facilities and grocery stores would be exempt, but numerous other exemptions in line with federal guidelines were expected.
The Evers plan drew praise from numerous health care groups, who said it would help with the effort to fight the virus before it overwhelms the state's hospitals and clinics.
