Relay for Life Team at a past Musky Fest, pre-COVID! (L to R): Diane Sosnowski, Phyllis Hennen, Joan Ackerman, Bob Ackerman, Erin Smetko, Bob Kirk and Wonder Woman Kym Kirk.

The Relay For Life of Sawyer County is holding a virtual Walk-Run 5K. Participants can complete a 5K on their own any time between Saturday, Sept 19, and Saturday, Sept 26. 

Participants should take a picture once they have completed their 5K and text it to (763) 614-7037. Participants can hold a sign of their group and/or “who you are walking/running for” in the photo. Photos will be posted on the Relay website. 

A donation of $25 to the American Cancer Society is requested. Donations can be made online at the Relay website, www.relayforlife.org/sawyercountywi, or sent to 14451 W Court Oreilles Lake Dr., Hayward, WI 54843. 

Participants will be eligible for a prize drawing, with winners to be announced Sept. 28 on the Relay website.

For details, visit the Relay For Life website.

