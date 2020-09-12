The Relay For Life of Sawyer County is holding a virtual Walk-Run 5K. Participants can complete a 5K on their own any time between Saturday, Sept 19, and Saturday, Sept 26.
Participants should take a picture once they have completed their 5K and text it to (763) 614-7037. Participants can hold a sign of their group and/or “who you are walking/running for” in the photo. Photos will be posted on the Relay website.
A donation of $25 to the American Cancer Society is requested. Donations can be made online at the Relay website, www.relayforlife.org/sawyercountywi, or sent to 14451 W Court Oreilles Lake Dr., Hayward, WI 54843.
Participants will be eligible for a prize drawing, with winners to be announced Sept. 28 on the Relay website.
For details, visit the Relay For Life website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.