The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Sawyer County will hold an entirely take-out Pop-Up Lunch, with pick-up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at First Lutheran Church in Hayward.
The food will be prepared by Steve and Karen Menke and the menu is “Indian Flair with a Food Truck Twist.” The meal includes: chicken tikka masala with tots, curried pork meatballs, Tandoori-style chicken taco with cilantro lime rice and raita, Indian cucumber salad, and coconut cake with a pineapple caramel drizzle.
The cost is $15. Pre-orders are required as quantities are limited. To place an order, contact Kym Kirk at (763) 614-7037 or kymjokirk@gmail.com to place your order.
All funds raised will be donated to the American Cancer Society to help fund a cure.
