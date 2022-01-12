The Relay For Life of Sawyer County and First Lutheran Church are partnering to present Light the Night for a Cure, a family fun ski and snowshoe event to be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Johnson Family Outdoor Center at the Highway OO Trailhead near Seeley.
The event will be completely outdoors; social distancing is encouraged. It will include a lighted ski loop and a snowshoe loop lit by luminaria. There will be a bonfire, hot cocoa and snacks for a $10 donation to the American Cancer Society.
Online registration forms are available at relayforlife.org/sawyercountywi, as well as at many local churches and ski shelters. To register online click on Donate and select Light the Night.
There will also be a prayer/reflection area for luminaria dedicated to loved ones impacted by cancer. Luminaria are available for a $10 donation per luminary. Luminary donation forms are also available on the website.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, although registrations also will be accepted at the event. Updates will be posted on the website.
For more information, email relayforlifeofsawyercounty@gmail.com.
