...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to
16 inches possible.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland, Iron and Sawyer Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac
Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged period of snow
with it heaviest Monday into Monday evening and again during the
day Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Redbery Books to host ‘Winter’s Children’ author Ryan Rodgers
Ryan Rodgers, a freelance writer and avid skier whose work has been published in Backpacker, The Sun, Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, Hamline, and Northern Wilds magazines, will appear at Redbery Books from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, to meet and greet fans and skiers and sign copies of his book, “Winter’s Children.”
With “Winter’s Children: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing,” Rodgers traces the rise and fall of Nordic skiing in the Midwest, from its introduction in the late 1800s to its uncertain future in today’s rapidly changing climate. Rodgers profiles the sport’s most beloved and innovative personalities and its races, including the American Birkebeiner.
Jessie Diggins, Olympic gold and silver medalist, said this of Rodgers’ book:
“Ryan Rodgers captures the essence of cross-country skiing in the Midwest, from its earliest days of making wooden skis to the snowmaking loops and large races of today. Learning the rich history of the sport I love so much brings an even greater appreciation to skiing and all the amazing individuals who have collectively changed the sport over the years. The detail and character of the photos woven into Rodgers's storytelling bring this amazing history to life.”
The book is meticulously researched and illustrated with vintage photography. It features an iconic photo of Tony Wise in front of the iconic stone fireplace at the old Telemark Lodge, as well as a couple of panoramic shots of the ski hill and the original chalet with its Norwegian rosemaling design.
Signed copies will also be available in the store after the event. For more information, call Redbery Books at (715) 798-5014.
