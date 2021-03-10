The American Red Cross will be holding several blood drives in the Hayward area to assist with the need to provide the blood necessary every day.
Upcoming blood donation events in the area include:
Hayward
March 18: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10586 N Dakota Ave.
March 19: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church
Birchwood
March 22: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Birchwood, 501 E Chetac St.
To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org.
