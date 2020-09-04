Four more positive cases of COVID-19 in the Red Cliff community have been reported and the tribe issued a stay-at-home resolution as the Bayfield School District is working to determine the status of returning to the building Tuesday.
The Red Cliff Community Health Center reported the new cases Thursday and said they had been traced to a gathering held off-reservation the weekend before the Labor Day holiday.
Extensive contact tracing is underway, and close contacts are being notified. Because of the rapid increase and unknown extent of illness in the Red Cliff community, the medical director and public health recommend an immediate closure of non-essential businesses with Red Cliff reservation boundaries.
Legendary Waters Resort & Casino is abiding by the order and temporarily closed.
The tribe’s stay-at-home order calls for people living on the reservation to stay in place except to engage in necessary activities and work beginning Friday and extending until further notice.
Superintendent Jeff Gordon posted that all Bayfield School employees were to work from home Friday and he would be working with the school board and health professionals to decide whether to open the building on Tuesday.
Bayfield County on Thursday reported 50 confirmed cases, seven of which are active. One death has occurred, 42 patients have recovered and 60 people are being monitored.
The county’s COVID-19 activity level is rated moderately high.
Ashland County has recorded 41 positive cases as of Thursday, with 30 recoveries and one death. It is monitoring 48 people.
A free drive-up COVID-19 testing site is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Hayward Wesleyan Church, 10655 Nyman Ave. To expedite testing pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.