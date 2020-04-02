The COVID-19 “safer at home” executive order directed by Gov. Tony Evers to the Department of Health Services (DHS), has put a damper on businesses in the state.
On Friday, March 27 President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion stimulus/relief package that includes provisions for businesses.
At the state level, the Wisconsin Department of Economic Development Corporation (WEDEC) launched an initiative to make $5 million immediately available to businesses with 20 or fewer employees.
To help wade through the numerous federal and state programs for Sawyer County businesses sidelined by pandemic orders, the Sawyer County/Lac Courte Oreilles Economic Development Corporation (SC/LCOEDC) established a dedicated recovery assistance team on March 23 that is available seven days a week. All assistance is confidential.
The team consists of James Netz, economic research administrator; Mike Garnder, economic research specialist; and Karina Thompson, marketing administration specialist.
The new team created a website and has been busy getting the word out.
“The response has been really good,” said Netz. “We are getting responses everyday and returning phone calls within minutes.”
The goal of the team is to be the first stop for businesses with questions on how to access dollars offered by state and federal programs.
“We are here to be the resource to sort through it all and be the resident expert,” he said.
Netz is encouraging businesses to contact the recovery team a s soon as possible because several programs are first come, first served.
The government programs have been launched with a sense of urgency to get dollars to businesses as soon as possible, but just like any government program, applicants will have to provide some financial statements.
Besides financials, Netz said, businesses should also have a good idea of their projected losses and how many employees will be retained and how many laid off.
“No matter what program we guide you through, it is going to request that information up front,” he said.
The recovery team will first want to understand the business and its needs and then determine what resources are available.
Besides meeting with individual business owners, the recovery team will also offer online meetings with experts in finance and accounting and other disciplines. The first meeting will be offered this Friday, April 3. More information will be available on Facebook.
Contact bank, creditors, landlords, customers
Netz said the Small Business Association (SBA), which is implementing a $50 billion loan program, will want to know the business has first reached out to local banks.
Netz said businesses should ask their bank what services it can offer at this time, such as extending credit for a longer term.
He also advises businesses to reach out to landlords, credit card companies and vendors and ask for deferred payments or extensions.
Rather than waiting for assistance to be offered, he stressed asking for consideration.
“You might have three phone lines and you have let two employees go, but you don’t want to lose those two numbers, so why not ask your carrier if it will allow you to carry those two other numbers for free a couple of months until this pandemic has passed?” he said.
“We all have to be creative in how we get through this. You have to speak up for yourself. It’s your business and your livelihood.”
Netz also encouraged businesses to inform their customers that they are still open because some may assume they are closed or a non-essential business when it’s not.
He also encouraged customers to look for ways to support local businesses, such as buying gift cards now that can be used later (some are offering gift cards at discount) or order from local restaurants that provide carry out or delivery.
Netz emphasized that this difficult period won’t last forever. He encouraged local businesses to use this down time to retool and prepare for normal times.
“This gives businesses time to update their websites and get more of an online presence, and to answer phone calls and respond to emails and use Zoom or FaceTime to have a virtual touch with clients. And let them know you are still here,” he said.
Contact
The recovery team can be contacted via email at info@sclcoedc.com.
More information is available at SC/LCOEDC’s Facebook page and the recovery team’s website: sclcoedc.com/recovery-assistance.
