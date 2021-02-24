The Sawyer County Record won six awards in the 2020 Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation contest — including three first-place winners.
Staff reporter Frank Zufall took home a first in the Localized National Story Division for his story about a Hayward nurse experiencing the tragedy of the COVID-19 virus in New York City. The awards were announced Friday, Feb. 19.
Paul Mitchell and Darrin White won first place in the Best Ongoing Niche Publication in the advertising contest for the Record’s companion publication “The Visitor.”
Those two also won first place for Best Niche Product for the special edition published in conjunction with the 2020 American Birkebeiner called “The Visitor: Spectator’s Guide to the Birkie/Birkebeiner Official Race Guide.”
In addition, the Record continued its strong showing in the General Excellence category, winning second place this year. In 2019, the newspaper won first place in General Excellence, a category that measures news and advertising content.
Mitchell, now retired, won an honorable mention for Local Column and columnist Kathy Hanson took third place in the same category.
The newspaper competed in Division D in the contest going against similarly sized weeklies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.