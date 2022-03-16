The Sawyer County Record is putting on a meet and greet with its readers and the public from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the Steakhouse & Lodge in Hayward.

This is opportunity to meet the staff in person and for the staff to hear from readers regarding feedback and ideas for future stories and subjects readers would like to see covered.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments