Raymond C. Ketterer, 84, of Woodridge, IL and Hayward; passed away Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022, peacefully at Bria Nursing Home in Westmont, IL.

Ray was born on November 7, 1937 at his home in Phipps, Wisconsin, son of the late Fredrick Ketterer and Eleanor (Hammerel) Lindquist. Growing up in Hayward, he went to a one-room schoolhouse. He attended Hayward High School where he played baseball; and graduated in 1955.

