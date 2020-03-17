Raymond L. Sheehan, 76, Hayward, died at his home on March 14, 2020.
Ray was born on Nov. 9, 1943, son of Jerry and Annabelle (Lawrence) Sheehan. He graduated from Spooner High School in 1961 and joined the National Guard in 1964, serving for seven years as a heavy equipment operator. He was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Nelson on August 13, 1966. Together they had two children, Heidi and Chad. Ray and Barbara were married for 22 years. Ray started his own painting and drywall business in Hayward. He took great pride in his work and was well known for his professional skills. He continued working for 56 years, up until the time of his accident.
On Feb. 17, 1991, Ray was united in marriage to Carol Zakzaska. Together they enjoyed traveling, camping and attending bluegrass music festivals. Music ran deep in Ray's soul, and he was the ever-faithful support system of Carol’s music ministry.
Ray was a man of great faith. He attended church at Northern Lights Christian Center, a place that he loved dearly. Pastor Tim Warner’s loving support through this trying time meant the world to Ray and his family. Ray’s devotion to the Lord Jesus was reflected in his life-long dedication to helping others, taking care of his extended family, countless friends and anyone in need was his top priority. He was a special, caring, kind man who will be missed by all who knew him and whose lives he touched.
Ray was the loving, devoted father of his children, Heidi (Perry) Liljander, Chad Sheehan and step-children Rhonda (Brent) Melton, Sheilda (Kelly) Doonan, and Derrick (Ruth) Graham. Ray is also survived by his wife, Carol; brothers, Donald (Sandy) Sheehan and Ricky (Gloria) Sheehan; sisters, Helen (Edward) Hamlet and Marcy (Jerry) Johnson; sister-in-law Donna Sheehan; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and his side kick Skooter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Leonard; and beloved dog Skoochie.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 28, at Northern Lights Christian Center in Hayward.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com
