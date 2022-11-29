Randy “Chico” Johnson

Randy Lee “Chico” Johnson, age 74, of Hayward, passed away Nov. 16, surrounded by his family.

Randy was born September 25, 1948, in Wisconsin Rapids, the son of Clifford LeRoy and Margaret Mae (Fuller) Johnson. He was united in marriage to Brigitte I. Dollansky on June 17, 1976, in Woodstock, IL.

To plant a tree in memory of Randy Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments