Ramona M Kettlewell, 91, of Apple Valley, Minnesota, and formerly of Hayward, was called home to be with her Savior on March 13, 2020, at Augustana Health Care Center in Apple Valley.
Ramona was born in Hayward on Sept. 24, 1928, to Rexford and Jeanette Briggs. She was a registered nurse, missionary to Thailand for 20 years and volunteered with seniors by visitation and spiritual care.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; son, Phillip R. Kettlewell; and grandson, Benjamin B. Vinge.
Ramona is survived by her children, Andrew (Christine) Kettlewell, Faith (Brian) Turner, Anne (Brad) Vinge; and grandchildren, James, Hannah, and Christopher Kettlewell, Tara Turner, Calynn and Carson Vinge.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Internment of Ramona and Raymond Kettlewell will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward at a future date.
Memorial gifts are preferred to Ethnos360, 312 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771-1231.
