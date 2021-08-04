Ralph R. Govert, 81, of Hayward and formerly of Cable, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Aspen Acres Assisted Living in Hayward.
Ralph Robert Govert was born June 1, 1940 in Dyer, Indiana, the son of Alphons and Agnes (Stockman) Govert. Ralph was raised in Beloit and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1958. He attended technical school for sheet metal fabrication and then started work in Rockford, Illinois. On Sept. 25, 1976, Ralph was joined in marriage to Donna Moore (Poppe) in Beloit, and they made their home together there. Ralph and Donna owned and operated Jerome Sheet Metal in South Beloit, Illinois, for over 25 years before retiring. Ralph and Donna moved to Cable in their retirement and began traveling. Ralph enjoyed snowmobile, four-wheeler and dirt bike riding. He also liked hunting, camping and making things in his shop at home. He was a member of the National Guard as well as a member of the Sheet Metal Union and Namakagon Trail Groomers snowmobile club.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 44 years, Donna; stepson, Daniel Moore of Cable; stepdaughters, Penny (Gary Homan) Moore of Janesville, Teresa Moore of Hayward and Susan (Roy Robertson) Moore of Cable; brothers, Richard (Pamela) Govert, Leon (Diane) Govert, Ray Govert, Louis (Karen) Govert and Francis (Terry) Govert; granddaughter, Tera (Ben) Blend; step-granddaughter, Bambi (Gary) Dubke; great grandchildren, Ava Blend, Ayan Blend; step-great-granddaughter, Madeline Dubke; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald and Walter “Wally” Govert; and sisters-in-law, Penny and Charlene Govert.
A celebration of life service will be held for Ralph at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the American Legion Post 487 in Cable.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Regional Hospice Services, 15910 W Company Lake Road, Hayward, WI 54843.
Hayward Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
