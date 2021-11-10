Ralph Isham

Ralph W. Isham, 68, of Hayward died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Hayward Health Services.
Ralph William Isham was born Sept. 8, 1953, in Madison, the son of Wiliam and Nora (Gavin) Isham. He moved to Hayward when he was 10 days old. Ralph graduated from Hayward High School then attended WITI in Rice Lake, where he studied welding. He met and married Judy and enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Ralph and Judy had two children. While serving in the National Guard in Havre de Grace, Maryland, he met Linda and they had one son before moving back to Hayward. Ralph was a maintenance man at Galaxy Apartments and LCO Casino and was also an over the road trucker in Tomah. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing and trapping. Ralph enjoyed going to Rendezvous, where they would dress as mountain men and have outdoor competitions. He also enjoyed photography, where he had his own darkroom developing his own photographs. Ralph also enjoyed riding and repairing motorcycles and attending swap meets.
He is survived by his children, Jacob (Keshia) Isham, Dan (Heather) Isham, Will (Laura) Isham and Dallas Fake; daughters, Peggy (Darren) Harvey and Bonnie Dillion; 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Nancy) Gavin and Elmer (Jackie) Corbine; sisters, Betty Scott, Janet Froemel and Florence Baker; and many nephews and nieces.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Wiliam and Nora Isham; biological parents, Jack and Irma Gavin; and sister, Deloris Walczak.
The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward with Rev. Chad McCallum officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward with Military Honors accorded by LCO AmVets Post 1998. Visitation was held from 10 to 11a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Casket bearers were Dallas Fake, Darren Harvey, Thomas Harvey, Chris Kibellus, Kelly Knudson and Paul Popelka.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
