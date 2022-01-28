RaeAnne LaRush-Diamond

Biidaabanookwe
‘Coming of Dawn Woman’
December 12, 1989 — January 19, 2022
RaeAnne C. LaRush-Diamond, 32, of New Post died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
RaeAnne Chardae St. Germaine LaRush was born Dec. 12, 1989, in Hayward, the daughter of Barbara Baker and Jeff St. Germaine. She was a mother, daughter, sister, auntie, niece, granddaughter and the dearest friend. Rae loved her family with every fiber of her being and if you were lucky enough to be close to her you got to feel what it meant to be genuinely loved, appreciated and thought of. She had the ability to lift anyone’s spirit with her beautiful smile, contagious laugh and her playful spirit. Rae loved deeply, laughed until she cried and was always the person you could count on to be there for you. She shared so much with everyone, always willing to give everything she had. Countless memories were made of road trips, dancing all night and inside jokes. A notorious inside joke shared between Rae and her dad Bodie — being sharp as a rock. May Rae always be remembered for her kindness, selflessness and most of all her stunning beauty — inside and out.
She is survived by her parents, Barb and Jeff; daughter, SaTahya Crone; grandmother, Pearl Baker; sisters, Amber St. Germaine and Pamela St. Germaine; brothers, Josh LaRush, Eric Clause, William St. Germaine, Anthony St. Germaine, Joseph St. Germaine and Brian LaRush; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
RaeAnne was preceded in death by her dad, Alan “Bodie” LaRush; sister, Jennifer Miller; grandmothers, Ellen Gordon and Alberta Peterson St. Germaine; grandfathers, William Baker and Francis Joseph St. Germaine; and uncle, Douglas Baker.
Midewiwin Funeral Rites were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at New Post Community Center with Chato “Ombishkebines” Gonzales officiating. Burial was in Pokegama Bay Cemetery in New Post. Visitation began at 5 p.m. Jan. 24 at New Post Community Center.
Honorary casket bearers were Stephanie Colbo, Loreen Crone, Bobby House, Brian LaRush, Samantha Maldonado, Justine McLean, Amber St. Germaine, Jordan St. Germaine, Joseph St. Germaine, Pamela St. Germaine and Anthony Trepania.
Casket bearers were Eric Clause, Kevin Crone, Tommy DeNasha, Josh LaRush, Anthony St. Germaine and William St. Germaine.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
