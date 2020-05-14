The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s assistance in locating 89-year-old Norbert “Tony” Dantzman, who went missing from the Winter area on Labor Day weekend 2019.
Tony, a resident of Crescent City, California, was in Winter for a family reunion. He is 5 ft. 9 in. tall and weighs 136 pounds. He was last seen walking north out of Winter on County Road W. He was wearing a black jacket, black and white checkered shirt, black pants, black shoes and a gray hat. Tony suffers from dementia and may not realize he was lost.
“I appreciate the diligent and continued effort in the search for my father, whose disappearance has caused my family and me great sorrow,” said his son David Dantzman. “Any information no matter how small or seemingly insignificant is valued. If you know anything please come forward and help my family in the search for my missing father.”
Tony is a Marine veteran, and has two crooked index fingers.
Sheriff Doug Mrotek asks that all citizens in Sawyer County and surrounding counties check their outbuildings and contact the sheriff at 715-634-5213 if you locate anything suspicious that may be tied to Dantzman’s disappearance.
