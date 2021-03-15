NorthWoods Strings invites the public to “Chinese Stories: Song of the Pipa,” a live online String Thing Hangout at 4 p.m., Monday, March 22.
The “pipa” is a fascinating traditional Chinese string instrument.
Internationally recognized and award winning pipa soloist/composer Gao Hong will join our students for charming stories and stunning performances of colorful works for pipa.
To receive a Zoom invitation, register at www.nwstrings.org.
Registration closes at 2 p.m. on the day of the event.
