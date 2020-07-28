(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Public health reports 34 new COVID-19 cases in Barron County over weekend
Over the weekend and this morning, 34 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported, according to Barron County Public Health. One person was hospitalized, and one person died. A breakdown of the cases is as follows:
23- close contacts of positive cases
1-related to travel
4-related to attending gatherings where a sick person attended
6-do not know how they got sick
The 34 new cases are isolating at home. All are sick and experiencing symptoms.
An individual who had been isolating at home has been admitted to the hospital. They are an older adult with underlying medical conditions.
The person who passed away was in their 70s with underlying health conditions.
Two people that were previously isolating at home, are now symptom free and have been released from isolation. They are no longer isolating at home.
The department stated: "With the large spike in cases, Public Health is urging everyone to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. We can all work together to help slow the spread and protect our family, friends and neighbors. Please, stay home when you feel sick, wear a mask when you go out in public, don't travel if you do not have to and avoid gathering with people who do not live in your home."
