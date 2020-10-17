According to a spokesperson for Sawyer County Public Health, the Facebook page for Sawyer County Health was hacked on Friday, October 16, and is currently offline.
For daily updates, see the Sawyer County COVID-19 Response page at https://sawyer-county-covid-19-response-sawyergis.hub.arcgis.com
Note that beginning Friday, October 16, the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) will undergo system improvements and routine maintenance. The updates are scheduled to go live Monday, October 19.
That means no updates for our county will be available before Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.