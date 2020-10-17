According to a spokesperson for Sawyer County Public Health, the Facebook page for Sawyer County Health was hacked on Friday, October 16, and is currently offline.

For daily updates, see the Sawyer County COVID-19 Response page at https://sawyer-county-covid-19-response-sawyergis.hub.arcgis.com

Note that beginning Friday, October 16, the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) will undergo system improvements and routine maintenance. The updates are scheduled to go live Monday, October 19.

That means no updates for our county will be available before Monday.

