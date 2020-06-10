At 10:25 a.m. Monday, June 8, Washburn County sheriff’s deputies and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a propane truck rollover along County Road E, approximately two miles south of Peters Road and the CN railroad trestle in the town of Bass Lake.
The caller reported that the driver of the Ferrell Gas truck was trapped in the vehicle, with hip pain but talking. Sawyer County EMS out of Hayward and Hayward fire departments were paged out to the scene and a medical helicopter was contacted for stand-by at Hayward Hospital. Also responding for stand-by at the scene was a Sawyer County ambulance from Stone Lake.
The driver of the truck was transported to Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.
A section of County Road E south of Peters Road was closed to traffic for several hours until the truck was towed out by two wreckers. The truck was reported to be 75 to 80 percent full of propane.
The driver of the truck was identified as Aaron Reed by the Washburn County Sheriff’s Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.