Volunteer poll worker Steve Klafka accepts absentee ballots from Sam and Sunny McDaniel in Elmside Circle Park in Madison, Wis., on Oct. 3, 2020. Also pictured is volunteer poll worker Jeremy Stoddard. The Madison City Clerk's Office held Democracy in the Park events to register voters, answer questions about the voting process and accept the delivery of absentee ballots on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, 2020. Some social media users sought to falsely portray the event as illegal.