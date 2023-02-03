Standoff in Radisson

This is the scene Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Village of Radisson where there is a standoff between a man who allegedly stabbed another and law enforcement.

 Photo by Rich Jackson

A standoff with police and a stabbing suspect ended at about 2 p.m. today, Friday, Feb. 3 in the village of Radisson.

Police took the suspect into custody and are currently working on the crime scene.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments