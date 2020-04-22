Regional poet and short story writer William Tecku will join Eric Schubring, host of “Local Morning Edition” on 88.9 FM WOJB, at 8:30 a.m. Friday, April 24, for their 37th annual on-air visit.
This year, apart from Tecku sharing a few of his “humorous, hopeful writings,” the two longtime friends will talk about why in times of widespread crisis so many people read, write, and listen to words that rally their spirits. Well-known works by Maya Angelou, W.B. Yeats, W.H. Auden, and Bob Dylan will be part of their conversation.
