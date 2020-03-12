Paintings of stars and whole galaxies highlight the new exhibition now on display at the Drummond Public Library.
Artist Karen Kerans, an amateur astronomer and naturalist by trade, has mounted a fun’ and color-filled exhibit. Children will be engaged by the silly animals and whimsical interpretations and adults will be drawn in by the many starscapes.
Kerans’ artwork is mostly in watercolor. As a retired naturalist from the Wehr Nature Center in Franklin, Wisconsin, she gets much of her inspiration from its natural surroundings and also in her involvement in astronomy through the Wehr Astronomical Society.
Her art reflects her love of nature, her astronomy impressions and her humorous silly animals and whimsies. Making people smile is what Kerans finds most rewarding.
Kerans has been painting since the 1970s but mostly since she retired in 2011. She learned much of her art by attending workshops at The Clearing in Door County.
As a self-published author, she has three books to share: a memoir titled “Barking Like a Fox,” a mystery titled “The Bog” and “I Once Was a Flatlander,” a short chapbook of poems and photos. These, plus her collection of note cards, will be for sale at the show.
The show will be on view at the library through June 30. A special Closing Celebration and artist presentation will be held in early summer. Library hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call (715) 739-6290.
