The pilot of a single-engine airplane was reportedly not injured when his plane went off the 5,000 foot runway and crashed into a grassy ditch while attempting to land at the Sawyer County Airport shortly after noon Friday, June 18.
Airport manager Derek Leslie said the incident occurred at 12:23 p.m. Friday and there were “ a lot of witnesses.” Responding to the scene were Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies, Town and City of Hayward police, Sawyer County EMS, Town and City of Hayward fire departments.
The plane went off the runway about 300 yards northeast of the airport terminal.
The name and home town of the pilot were not released. He was the only person in the aircraft, Leslie said. The pilot was “stable and it looks like he will be released from the hospital,” he said.
Leslie said the plane, a Cirrus SR22, sustained “significant damage.” The plane’s emergency locator transmitter (ELT) was activated.
The airport runway was temporarily closed. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board were notified, Leslie said.
The new Cirrus plane operated by the pilot “has lots of safety features,” Leslie said.
“It was the most significant incident we’ve had at the airport in many years,” Leslie said.
Cirrus features
The Cirrus SR22 is a single-engine four or five-seat composite-material piston aircraft built by Cirrus Aircraft of Duluth. It is listed as the world’s best-selling general aviation aircraft every year since 2003 and has an emergency parachute recovery system.
