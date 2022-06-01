All quilters are invited to enter and display their quilt work at the upcoming Quilter’s Community Quilt Show on Saturday, July 30, sponsored by the Hayward Piecemakers Quilt Guild.

The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hayward Wesleyan Church. Admission is free but a free-will donation will requested at the door.

