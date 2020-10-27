January 10, 1934 — October 14, 2020
Phyllis Marceline Rumler, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her residence in Barnes.
Phyllis was born Jan. 10, 1934, in Jackson, Michigan, the daughter of Leo and Marie (Machczynski) Wotyniak. She married Herbert Henry Rumler Sr. on May 8, 1954 in Jackson. Phyllis and Herb fulfilled a lifelong dream when they purchased the Sand Point Resort in Barnes, and over the years built it into a respected bar and restaurant. She and Herb formed the Vacationland Chapter of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. Phyllis was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She enjoyed playing the organ for guests at the Sand Point Supper Club and continued to play at her home through the years. She also loved to sew and was a member of several bowling leagues.
She is survived by her two sons, James (Liza) Rumler of Bloomington, Minnesota, and Herbert Rumler Jr. of Indianapolis; her two grandsons, Chase (Heather) Rumler of Bloomington and Braedon Rumler of Minneapolis; her great-grandson, Hunter Rumler (Chase’s son); her sisters, Jessie E. Palmer-Griffin of Howell, Michigan, and Joan C. Whitney of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert; and her sister, Sylvia A. Palkowski.
All services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter, 620 S 76th St., Milwaukee, WI 53214.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
