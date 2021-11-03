Phillip “Bud” Zanoni, 89, of Hayward passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
Phil was born Dec. 7, 1931, in Brodhead, Wisconsin, to parents Phillip and Goldine (Bernstein) Zanoni. After his graduation from Brodhead High School, Phil was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea from 1951 until 1953 during the Korean War. He was joined in marriage to Delores Dohmeyer on Nov. 6, 1954. After the death of Delores’ mother, Phil and Delores became father and mother to Delores’ younger sisters, Sally and Janet, in 1965. Their son David was born in March of 1966. Phil took a job working in Oregon, Wisconsin, at Wisconsin Power and Light for 17 years. The couple finally fulfilled their dream of moving up north to Hayward in 1970. Phil started his own business, Lakeland Heating, and then worked as a rural mail carrier for the post office from 1984 until his retirement in 2011.
Phil was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and snowmobiling and was an active member of the Sno-Mads. Most of all, Phil loved spending time with his family.
Phil is survived by his son, David (Wendy) Zanoni of Janesville; his grandchildren, Gerad and Caleb; sister, Phyllis Buehl; sisters-in-law, Sally (John) Syftestad of Mt. Horeb, Janet (Mike) Brandt of Hayward, Sandy Schara of Hayward and Mary Dohmeyer of Beloit; brother-in-law, Bill (Della) Dohmeyer; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; his parents; and his siblings, Mary, David and Shirley.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
