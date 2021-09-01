Philip Delapast Jr., 67, of Milwaukee passed away on Aug. 20, 2021, at Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Philip Delapast was born March 19, 1954, in Hayward to Philip Delapast Sr. and Neva (Belille) Delapast. He graduated from Riverside High School of Milwaukee in 1972. After graduation he enlisted in the Marines and completed boot camp in San Diego, California, and was later stationed at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina. He was a Marine veteran serving in Vietnam era and attained the rank of corporal. He married his former spouse, Diane Drury (Johnson), in 1972 in Milwaukee, and they shared one daughter, Michelle Gea. Philip later returned to Milwaukee and continued his education at Milwaukee School of Engineering and was employed for several years at General Electric and Motive Equipment.
Philip “Sonny Man” loved spending time with his friends, golfing and shooting pool. He was a sports fan; his favorite teams were the Vikings and the Brewers.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Gea (Jason) Reib; siblings, Becky Lewis, Brian Delapast, William “Lee” Barber, Steve Barber and Ann (Tod) Hart; many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends; dear friend and companion, Gail; and bonus grandchildren, Timmy, Ally and Michael Reib.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Philip Delapast Sr. and Neva Delapast; and siblings, Robert Delapast and Nelson Barber, Sr.
Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Sonny’s life in their own way, raising a glass of their favorite drink in his memory would be quite appropriate.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve with Father Gregory Hopefl officiating. Military honors will be accorded by LCO AmVets Post 1998. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery.
The luncheon will follow at Hayward Veterans Community Center, 10534 Main St. in Hayward.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.