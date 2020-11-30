PETER SANTEFORD

PETER SANTEFORD 

March 24, 1964 — November 28, 2020

Peter “Pete” Santeford Jr, 56, of Hayward passed into eternal life on Nov. 28, 2020, at home with his wife and best friend at his side.

Pete entered this life on March 24, 1964 and entered into eternal rest after a very long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Harvey, Illinois, and spent his childhood years in Loyal, Wisconsin. Pete proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as an aerospace ground support equipment mechanic on active duty and then in the reserves. He was stationed at Yokota AB Japan for six years, where he met his wife, Colleen. Pete married the love of his life, Colleen, on Sept. 26, 1985. He was also stationed at Grand Forks AFB in North Dakota before entering the reserves and serving at Homestead AFB in Florida and at O’Hare reserve base in Chicago.

Pete moved to Wausau in 1993 where he pursued a career as an over the road truck driver and owner-operator. He drove over the road for over 20 years in total. He worked in Hayward at Arrow Building Center until November 2020 as a delivery driver, which he enjoyed very much. Pete also enjoyed ATV riding, golf and watching football. He will be missed by all who knew him and who he came in contact with through his work.

Pete was a devoted born-again Christian and a member of The Well Community Church in Hayward. Attending church with his wife, where he enjoyed worship and fellowship, was always the highlight of his week.

Pete is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 35 years, Colleen, and his beloved cat, Eddie. He is also survived by his lifelong friend Stacy (Alita) Tinkey of Wausau.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and burial will be private.

Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Peter Santeford, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments