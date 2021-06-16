Peter Leo “Pete” Binder, 77, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Cass Lake, Minnesota.
He was born on Jan. 10, 1944, in Marshfield. He was united in marriage to Judy Diane Binder on February 18, 1995, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward. Pete proudly served his country in the United States Army stationed in Germany. He was a devout and a faithful member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward. He selflessly gave his time and skills to the parish, building countless things in and around the church. Pete was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was the owner of Pete Binder Construction in Hayward for many years. He was a firm believer of “If you can’t find it at Menards, you don’t need it!”
Pete was a true outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and both archery and gun deer hunting. He loved his fishing trips with his brothers and nephews and looked forward to hunting camp with his family every year. He spent most of the year getting everything ready for deer camp. Pete was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a loyal brother and friend.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Judy Binder of Hayward; his children, Scott (Cheri) Binder of Cable and Melissa Hauser of Lake Elmo, Minnesota; his stepchildren, Donna (Patrick) McConnell of Hayward and Peter (Nancy) Hillman of Nashville, Tennessee; his granddaughter, Allison Hauser; his sisters, Jeanette Andres and Mary Binder, both of Marshfield; his brothers, Mark (Kathy) Binder of Marshfield, Jim (Sue) Binder of Rhinelander, Paul (Dorene) Binder of Marshfield and Don (Barb) Binder of Marshfield; his sisters-in-law, Rita, Nancy and Maeve Binder; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Bill and Tom Binder.
The Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward, where visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the hour of Mass. Interment with military honors was held at 2:30 p.m. at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
