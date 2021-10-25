Peter Johann Schwartz

January 25, 1993 — October 18, 2021
Peter Schwartz, born Jan. 25, 1993, beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 18, 2021. Peter had an infectious personality and brought laughter and merriment to anyone he encountered.
Peter was born in Richmond, Indiana, before venturing West with his family to Arizona. Peter and his family then lived in Flagstaff, Arizona, where they built a close-knit community that still surrounds them to date. At the age of 9, Peter moved to the valley, and extended his own network tenfold. As a child, he played any sport he could and developed a profound love of athletics; most especially for his beloved Green Bay Packers. Peter was known as a die-hard Packer fan all his life and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family in Wisconsin. One of his favorite pastimes was to attend games at Camp Randall, Lambeau Field and Larry Somerville Field. If you saw him recently, he was probably yelling during a Green Bay Packer’s game or regaling a story (ensuring no detail was missed).
Peter always shared his quick wit and intelligence with his teachers, classmates, friends and family. Peter matured into a kindhearted young man who overcame numerous obstacles and adversity. Against all odds, Peter was the type of individual to persevere through life with a humble attitude, quiet strength and inspiring resilience. He had an unmatched talent for being the most charismatic person in every room he entered and befriending all.
Peter had a profound appreciation for music. Simply to improve someone else’s day, Peter was known to share songs and impactful lyrics to anyone he felt could benefit from them. You could notoriously find him on the middle of the dance floor celebrating life to the fullest. Peter was goofy; he was silly; he loved to dance. His personality was filled with so much mirth and humor. Peter touched so many lives effortlessly and it was a wonder to behold.
Peter lives on through his sister, Hailey Schwartz; grandparents, Christine (Laska) Somerville, Peter Schwartz and Sandra Schwartz; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
His mother, Dana (Somerville) Schwartz; father, Peter Schwartz; and grandfather, Robert Somerville, predeceased their son and grandson.
His beloved family and friends continue to honor him as they live their lives with the memory of a magnetic young man forever in their hearts.
A celebration of Peter’s life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30., at Hailey’s home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hayward Hawks.
