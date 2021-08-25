Peter J. Bialucha, 59, of Hayward died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Peter Joseph Bialucha was born Sept. 17, 1961, in St. Paul, the son of Joseph and Gertrude (Rick) Bialucha. Pete was together with Dorothy “Dotty” Crust for 32 years and celebrated sobriety and a new-found relationship the past several years. Pete had a way of making many friends and was sure to call them by his many nicknames. He loved teasing and giving people a hard time about anything. Pete’s employment included car detailing, which started in St. Paul, and at Timber Ford. He worked at Frandsen Bank for the past several years as their maintenance person. Pete enjoyed fishing, hunting, family, working on his yard and the Vikings and the Twins.
He is survived by Dotty Crust; daughter, Mary Jo (Kyle) Becker; grandchildren, Brady Allen and Avery Rose; stepchildren, Layla Rose (Jesse) Beckermann, Bobby (Alicia) Crust; “Bumpa” to Hunter Strapon, Grason Crust, Brayden Crust, Alyse Beckermann and Annabelle Beckermann; and special friend and adopted daughter, Lietoute (Matt) Moylan and children.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Gertrude; brother, Joe Bialucha; and niece, Stacy Bialucha.
A Celebration of Life for Peter will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at the Hayward Veteran’s Center.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.