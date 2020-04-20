SARONA– For the past month, Perlick Distillery, which makes vodka from the grains it grows, has quietly been making a sanitizer, joining distilleries across the nation who have started making the so-hard-to-find item in these COVID-19 times.
“We’ve been donating it to local hospitals, emergency services, and government organizations that request it,” said Scott Perlick. “However, in order to keep up with the demand from those organizations, we haven’t offered it for sale to the public.
They produce their spirits year-round in the small operation, and that is continuing, though the tasting room is closed now.
“Just like every other business in the area, this has had a dramatic impact not only on us, but on our employees and staff,” Perlick said.
Perlick Distillery’s Yeoman Vodka remains available at stores throughout Wisconsin.
