McKenzie Tingo of Hayward was among 420 students who received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in December. McKenzie earned a bachelor’s degree in crop and soil science.

Three area students were named to the Western Technical College President’s List of High Distinction for the Fall 2020 term. They are Jordan Schuck and Brendan Thomas of Hayward and Maxwell Wiley of Winter. To be eligible, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Three Hayward students have been named to the fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (UMD). They are Xavier G. Cummings, a senior majoring in economics and history; Gracie S. Johnson, a junior majoring in psychology; and Martha K. Jorgensen, a senior majoring in elementary and special education. To be eligible, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Seven area students have been named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire. They are Alexandra E. Krause and Alisa M. Patenaude of Hayward, Morgan L. Small of Birchwood, Hailie N. Granica of Exeland, Shawn Maki and Logan C. Olson of Spooner and Matthew J. Dorn of Stone Lake. To be eligible, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments